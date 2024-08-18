'AITA for telling my sister my nephew is probably miserable because she's a hoarder?'

I see what you mean, sometimes I wish I was more like that. I'm the little sister so sometimes I don't feel qualified to say anything. And I guess I just have a weak personality in general sometimes, I probably should have said something sooner but I just couldn't bring myself to.

StopYourHope

You are NTA for telling your sister that she is disgusting. You will be the asshole if you do not get your nephew out of that house, and pronto. Most of the damage has already been done, he is a teen, but you still have time to save him from turning into something like me.