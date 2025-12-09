'AITA for telling my sister nobody cares what college she went to?'

I (35M) have a sister (28F). My sister who went to Dartmouth college and got a degree from there. I’m glad she did, but she’s always bragging about it. No matter what conversation we’re having, somehow she always has to slide in that she went to Dartmouth.
So much so that she has put me down for my degree since I went to a college with an 80% acceptance rate. I’ve never seen the hype in different schools honestly. It’s all the same piece of paper.
Well, our parents invited us and our other siblings over for dinner. Afterwards, me and my brother were literally having a conversation about our finances. My sister of course had to jump in with the whole “I went to Dartmouth” nonsense. I told her that nobody cares that she went to Dartmouth.
Nobody cares where your degree is from they just care if you have a degree. I told her to please stop bragging about having gone to an Ivy League school, because it doesn’t matter at all. She then looked offended. She said “it’s not my fault you went to a mediocre school, so stop being jealous."
I rolled my eyes and turned back to continue talking with my brother. Later my sister texted me saying what I said was an AH move and I owe her an apology. AITA?
ZeroWitness0 said:
NTA. She keeps using her degree to one up everyone and put you down and that gets old fast. You didn’t insult her school, you just told her to stop bringing it up in unrelated conversations. Her "you’re jealous" comment shows she isn’t really interested in how it affects people. You set a boundary and that’s reasonable.
Only-Breadfruit-6108 said:
It’s sad when people peak in their late teens and early 20s. Life should keep getting better but for them it’s all downhill. So sad. NTA.
3rdPete said:
NTA. Best advice I ever got about schooling was this: GET A GOOD EDUCATION, THEN GET OVER IT.
Gr1ck said:
NTA. Though I disagree mightily that all degrees are created equal. Even if the education you received was just as good, it won’t unlock doors nearly as easily. Anyways, It seems like your sister is extremely insecure and is equating her value/identity with Dartmouth.
I know many people from Stanford and other top schools and ivy leagues, and most would never tell you unless you ask directly. Maybe re-visiting this topic with your sister as a genuine conversation would be more effective.
Slimbiggin said:
NTA it’s giving “I peaked in college” vibes.
uCannoTUnseEThiS said:
NTA. Your sister needs to understand that after certain point nobody really cares about the school name. What matters is what you actually doing with that degree not where its from.
No-Abalone4897 said:
NTA. Your sister doesn't have anything else to brag about besides having a degree from that college. Hence, she keeps on bringing it to unrelated conversations . She is trying to put you down and make you seem like you're jealous of her.
You done put her in her place, and maybe that'll help her know that not everyone needs to know that piece of information about her.