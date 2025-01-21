'AITA for telling my sister not to bother coming to my wedding?' 'This is a total double-standard.'

Two years later Penny married Joanne. Of course Macy was the maid of honor but I also got to be a "bridesman" and was with her every step of the way. Partners were excluded on both sides.

Before the wedding, Macy kept making snide remarks about how I didn’t belong there. There were no “bachelor parties” but I think Macy thought without a groom men shouldn’t be in the wedding. I WAS invited to Penny’s bachelorette party much to Macy’s chagrin.

Now Max and I are marrying and we weren’t going to have a wedding party— but Max insisted because he’s close to his brother Marshall. When I made Penny my maid-of-honor Macy was offended.