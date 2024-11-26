"AITA for telling my sister she's not getting a penny of our grandfather's inheritance?"

I recently inherited a substantial sum from my grandfather after he passed away last year. The will was very clear as the money was to be split between me and my sister, with specific conditions.

My grandfather was incredibly generous but also had strict principles. He specified that the inheritance would only be fully given if we met certain milestones he believed were important: completing a college degree, maintaining steady employment for at least two years, and demonstrating financial responsibility.

Here's the catch: My sister dropped out of college in her third year, has been unemployed for most of the past three years, and has repeatedly asked our family for money to cover her expenses. She's been living with our parents, spending most of her time streaming and "trying to become an influencer."