'AITA for telling my sister she's not getting a penny of our grandfather's inheritance?'

I recently inherited a substantial sum from my grandfather after he passed away last year. The will was very clear as the money was to be split between me and my sister, with specific conditions.
My grandfather was incredibly generous but also had strict principles. He specified that the inheritance would only be fully given if we met certain milestones he believed were important: completing a college degree, maintaining steady employment for at least two years, and demonstrating financial responsibility.
Here's the catch: My sister dropped out of college in her third year, has been unemployed for most of the past three years, and has repeatedly asked our family for money to cover her expenses. She's been living with our parents, spending most of her time streaming and "trying to become an influencer."
When the lawyer read the will, it was crystal clear that she does not meet the conditions. I tried to discuss this with her compassionately, explaining that grandfather's wishes were specific. She could still receive a small portion if she completed her degree and found stable employment within the next two years.
Instead of listening, she exploded. She accused me of being a "trust fund b" and claimed I was deliberately sabotaging her. She's now telling my whole family that I'm being cruel and keeping all the money for myself.
Our parents are torn. They think I should just give her half the money anyway, but I know my grandfather's intentions were crystal clear. He wanted to ensure we would be responsible with the inheritance. AITA for refusing to give my sister money she didn't earn according to our grandfather's explicit wishes?
LTK622 said:
Enjoy your money in private and don’t tell your sister what to do, don’t give her advice, and don’t explain gently. She’s being hit in the face with hella consequences, she’s jealous as hell, and she can’t stand the sight of you right now. Just let her face her humiliation without you coaching from the sidelines.
WinEquivalent4069 said:
This really isn't about you but about her and y'alls grandfather. He left specific guidelines on how to get the money and she needs to complete them to get her share of the inheritance. NTA. Have her talk to the lawyer and they can tell her what to do to satisfied the terms.
LosAngel1935 said:
NTA. Your grandfather made his wishes clear, don't say anything else to your sister, let the attorney handle everything, that's why your grandfather hired him.
Temporary-Cap1881 said:
NTA. Your grandfather was extremely clear about his expectations to receive his inheritance. She doesn't qualify, so she doesn't get it. It's as simple as that. It was his money to do with what he willed, and his wishes need to be honored. Don't give her a cent of what was left to you.
She is pissed because she is too lazy to do what is required of her to receive any inheritance. So she is trying to manipulate you into giving her money. Your grandfather had these requirements for a reason.
northakbud said:
NTA but you would be doing your grandfather a grave disservice to go against his wishes. You KNOW what you should do, don't you?
FlanSwimming8607 said:
NTA. It’s not up to you. Your grandfather knew what he was doing. Maybe it can go in a trust until she gets her act together. I know a few people who had to finish their education to get monetary incentives. It’s really not that hard.