'AITA for telling my sister that people still get married before having a baby?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for telling my sister that people still get married before having a baby?"

I (22F) and my boyfriend (26M) starting dating 3 years ago. Yes when I was 19. Anyways this is my first relationship and early October, my boyfriend proposed to me. I was very excited and delightedly told my family at our Halloween party. Everyone seemed to be excited and congratulated him and me.

Later that night however my sister (34F) pulled me aside and asked me if I was pregnant. She was concerned that we were moving to fast and the only reason we were engaged is because I could be pregnant. I immediately blew up because I felt disgusted that she would insinuate that.