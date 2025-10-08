'AITA for telling my sister she gets pregnant too much?'

Grace would treat me as an ATM and even have me pay the caregiver she hired, while she gossips and go out to the club. At first i just did it, because i earn a lot for myself...and still have some left for savings.

But recently I finally got a contract on a housing company here, it's a village townhouse a bit small but enough for someone like me who's gonna live alone. So I told grace that I'm not gonna give her money anymore, because I took out housing loan and it's gonna dent my salary for a while. She said "that's fine, at least you'll give us permanent housing. I can finally live on the city and find a job."