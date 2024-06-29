'AITA for telling my sister the reason I don't want to be an involved uncle?'

Recently I was picking up my camping gear from my sister's and my nephew asked to go with me and I told him no but definitely when he's older. When I was leaving, my sister said I should take the kids sometimes because they're always asking about me and my stuff and suggested that she and BIL come too if it'd help.

I told her no thanks. She asked why I refuse to be more present in my niblings' life because she remembers I was a lot of fun with her and our brother. I told her it might have been fun for her but I was doing what needed to be done to keep them happy. But it's okay if they remember it differently because they were so young. It's just that, after that, I don't want to be around young kids. She dropped it.