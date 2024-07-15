'AITA for Telling My Sister She Can't Move in With Us After Her Divorce?' + UPDATE

meJessicaxx
I (34F) have always been close to my younger sister, Sheena (29F). We've supported each other through thick and thin, especially during tough times. Recently, Sheena went through a messy divorce. Her ex-husband was unfaithful and left her in a very vulnerable state, both emotionally and financially.
Sheena has two children, Max (5M) and Sophie (3F). She struggled to find a stable job and place to live after the separation. Naturally, she turned to me for help. She asked if she and the kids could move in with my husband, Mike (33M), and me until she got back on her feet.
While I wanted to help her, our situation is complicated. Mike and I have three children of our own, and our house is already quite crowded. Additionally, Mike is currently dealing with some health issues that require a peaceful and stress-free environment. Bringing in three more people, especially young children, would add a significant amount of stress to our household.
To make matters worse, Sheena's ex-husband has been stirring up trouble. He's been spreading rumors about her to mutual friends and family, claiming that she was the unfaithful one. Sheena is emotionally exhausted and feels completely alone, making me want to help her even more.
I discussed the situation with Mike, and we both agreed that we couldn't accommodate Sheena and her kids. Instead, I offered to help her find an affordable apartment nearby and promised to assist with childcare and job hunting. I even offered to help cover her first few months of rent to ease the transition.
When I explained this to Sheena, she was devastated. She accused me of abandoning her in her time of need and said I was choosing my husband's comfort over my own sister's survival. She felt betrayed, and our relationship has been strained since.
Our parents have also weighed in, suggesting that family should always come first and implying that I should have made room for Sheena, no matter the circumstances. This has made me second-guess my decision, and I'm left feeling conflicted.
To add to the tension, Sheena’s friends started a GoFundMe campaign for her without asking her first, which made her feel even more embarrassed and exposed. Our extended family is divided, with some supporting my decision and others believing I'm being heartless.
Mike, on the other hand, feels guilty but insists that we need to prioritize his health and our children’s stability. He reassures me that helping Sheena in other ways is still a generous and supportive act.
Critical_Aspect
NTA You've made a generous and practical offer of help, but it's not exactly what she wants so now you're the bad guy? I presume those calling you heartless have not offered their own money or homes to your sister.
s3xySavannah
Hit the spot! OP was very generous enough to offer help. You did not abandon her. Don't feel bad at yourself. You're NTA.
meJessicaxx
Believe me I truly want to help Sheena in any way I can without compromising my own family's well-being. I understand she's going through a lot, but adding more stress to our already challenging circumstances wouldn't be fair to my husband or our children. I have my priorities.
celticmusebooks
"Our parents have also weighed in, suggesting that family should always come first and implying that I should have made room for Sheena, no matter the circumstances."
So if family comes first then why aren't THEY taking in Sheena and her kids--- oh yeah and your husband with the medical condition is your FAMILY. NTA.
Advanced-Suspect1561
NTA. You offered to help her out financially, which is very helpful. If your husband health situation is that bad, you shouldn’t put him in a position to get worse. Like you said his health and your children’s stability is a priority for your family. You can’t have your house falling apart.
With everything going on, I don’t think she is thinking straight. Explain to her you are not leaving her stranded, you just don’t have space in your home realistically, but you can provide help to find an apartment. If your parents feel so bad, why can’t they take her in? Everyone has an opinion of you, but why can’t they open their homes?
EntertainerKey8563
Yesterday afternoon, a few days after John made the initiating contact that led to this altercation, he reached out by text telling me the following: "I want to take you up on that drink tomorrow if possible, and I want to apologize for my royal mistakes in person." I agreed to meet. After we kicked off with a round of shots John’s first line was that he failed me as a friend in this situation.
With non-family invites, Jane apparently seemed very preoccupied with a philosophy of “couples over singles” at the wedding, and he had previously voiced that he felt it was exclusionary and silly. But I guess Jane prioritized couples on the first round of friend-invites and told John that it will be easier to fit in others after receiving RSVPs.
John backed out and says he felt that going along with her initial plan of inviting the rest of our circle (who are, god bless them, coupled up), and not me, and had faith the rsvp thing would materialize. She ended up using the bit of space to plug in some more family. John admitted he basically folded and felt ashamed enough that he could not find a way to tell me.
He knew reaching out to me about that favor was a risk but took it anyways because he wanted someone he could trust, and my response was a materialization of everything he feared would happen, and in his words, deservedly so.
He told me a wedding should be a gathering of your family and company who have been a part of your lives and who you want to be part of your lives, and I fit that bill to him by any measure.
He, trying to accurately paraphrase, said I’ve done more than most of the people on the guest list for him and his family over their relationship, including help making memories with trip coverages and helping build their back-deck with him to share meals and host events over the last 6 years.
He got visibly upset when he said (with the shot and the drinks we were sipping on kicking in) that he can’t believe Jane even considered holding my single/dating status against me after I got her home safely during a snowstorm earlier this year, and that he did not more adamantly confront that BS reasoning the instant she voiced it.
He is even more angry for Jane reaching out to me in the manner she did after my original phone call with him. John acknowledged it would come off as hollow at this point, but after a few “exchanges” with Jane said there would be no more nonsense and I would at least get a proper invite and +1 if I wanted, and they would make it work if it was even desired by me at this point.
He said he is not going to try to do panicked damage control but will be upfront with our circle (one has already dropped the wedding and I guess another couple has said something else, by his reporting) like he was with me for his faults, because he and Jane deserve the blowback and he needs to earn trust back, if it’s at all possible.
He has also made it Jane’s problem to find a friend who can come out 9 days in a row to care for the home and pets. With a smirk, he said she’s having a hard time securing it, and may likely have to hire help.
I told John I really appreciated his owning up to this, and it was good to see the friend I had shine through here. I told him that I have always appreciated him and Jane’s friendship, so it hurt when I was excluded and not even addressed, I felt that close enough anyways, and I obviously don’t mean to complicate his wedding.
I’ve always thought him and Jane were great for each other (earnestly), I have supported them as best as I can, and I’ve been confused about what I have done or haven’t done to be iced out.
I also admitted it’s hard to trust Jane again if she has been weighing the validity of my presence based on my relationship status, and added (with some humor) it’s not like I haven’t been trying and you guys haven’t met some of my previous long-term partners.
He said he doesn’t get it either, and she has at least one good friend who is single that she may have burned a bridge with as well over the wedding philosophy she had.
I said the friendship is going to be changed and informed by this, at least very different for a while, and I know that you and Jane had a disagreement leading to this but that I hope that the wedding goes on to be a good celebration.
I informed him it feels best to take a pass on the invitation, but he said if there was a change of mind, up to the last minute, to let him know, which was kind and he wasn’t desperate/pushy about it.
John said the fault is his for not stepping up on my behalf, that he is sorry, and while he feels (I wouldn’t expect otherwise, and I agree) he is very lucky to have her in his life and thinks their marriage is a positive development for them.
He even told her this whole situation will have him questioning and second-guessing her judgment on social matters with his friends for the foreseeable future. By his reporting, but a credit to their relationship, this was quite a blow to her to hear from him but one she accepted and apologized for after their argument(s) about the subject.
Before we parted ways in the parking lot, we gave each other a bro-hug, and John’s voice broke a bit when he said he is sorry one last time, and I think mine did too when I forgave him.
It was legitimately surprising and therapeutic to have John be so frank and accountable, but not unlike the friend I’ve known for most of my adult life. It was bittersweet, being all-things-considered a makeup but also a breakup of sorts to what was previously an unquestioned and assumed strong trust and camaraderie.
Maybe we can get there again. It seems possible, and it’d be nice. I’m sitting here after weeks of big feelings stewing on a different shade of big boy feelings now. Thanks for processing with me.
oakspeckta
I'm envious of your tact, grace, and insight in handling such a difficult situation. You sound like an incredible friend and I hope you're both able to rebuild from this. Also, forget Jane.
PrideofCapetown
From the first post it honestly sounded like they only valued OP when they needed a favour. Jane’s still a bad person though. Jury is still out on John.
Trailsya
What idiotic behavior. I would prioritize singles over couples as they take up less space, lol. Anyway, wouldn't be doing Jane and also John any favors anymore. That monster can find her own help.
Round_Butterfly2091
John is talking a good game, but he will defer to his fiancé every time. Once they start a family I wonder if he will have any friends that aren't Jane approved. The guy would clearly be better off running from Jane, but I don't see the relationship recovering either way.
Abject_Sleep383
No Favors . None. Not until you have been paid back in kind with significant interest. Let them be there for you, repeatedly. Before you even consider giving a helping hand to him and the selfish leeching witch he’s hitching that wagon too.
cultqueennn
No, they just noticed how much they counted on you doing stuff for them and are just realizing that they won't be able to use you as a consequence. They never thought they would be caught.