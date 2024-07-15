'AITA for Telling My Sister She Can't Move in With Us After Her Divorce?' + UPDATE

Hit the spot! OP was very generous enough to offer help. You did not abandon her. Don't feel bad at yourself. You're NTA.

meJessicaxx

Believe me I truly want to help Sheena in any way I can without compromising my own family's well-being. I understand she's going through a lot, but adding more stress to our already challenging circumstances wouldn't be fair to my husband or our children. I have my priorities.

celticmusebooks

"Our parents have also weighed in, suggesting that family should always come first and implying that I should have made room for Sheena, no matter the circumstances."

So if family comes first then why aren't THEY taking in Sheena and her kids--- oh yeah and your husband with the medical condition is your FAMILY. NTA.