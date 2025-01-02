'AITA for telling my sister that she chose to have kids?' 'Deal with the consequences.'

"AITA for telling my sister that she chose to have kids and now she has to deal with the consequences, and to stop complaining?"

My (24f) sister (29f) started having children right out of high school. She got pregnant at 18, and our patients and her boyfriend’s parents insisted that they get married. They now have five children. 11, 6, 3, 2,and 1. My sister and I are both close with our parents, and we have family dinners together often. I’m kind of to the point where I’m over it.

My sister has never had a job before, she has no college degree. Her husband barely makes any money. My sister complains that she can never do anything for herself, no one will watch her kids, she has no money, her body is ruined and she can’t afford corrective abdominal surgery, etc etc etc.