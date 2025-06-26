'AITA for telling my sister it feels like she only wants to visit us so we can offset her vacation costs?'

I was also giving her ideas where to go in Florida (I went for a road trip long time ago with a friend) but then suddenly she changed her mind and bought round trip tickets to Seattle. I was like okay...then the next day she said they want to got to Hawaii. I said that Hawaii is very expensive and we would rather not go to save money on something else.

We went before to Oahu and Big island (when it was still affordable). But after talking we agreed but her plan was to go see Maui and Kauai in 7 days. We said that would feel too rushed and we don't think we would even enjoy that. I was pushing towards visiting one island - Maui (more to do) and we were looking at hotels and airbnbs but everything was pricey.