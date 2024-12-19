'AITA for telling my sister she’s a bad mother in the family group chat?' 'She inherited the favoritism gene.'

Some time after, Sara was once again busy at Driver's Ed with Jackson and Ethan was home. He started vomiting and called his mom. She reached out and asked if anyone else could go take care of him until she got home, so I did. But she didn’t come home early. Two weeks later (two weeks ago from now) he broke his hand.

Last weekend I bought tickets to the symphony and planned to take him, but wound up not being able to because I was sick. I transferred the tickets to his mom and begged her to take him and she said she would. I texted Ethan yesterday and asked how he liked it but he didn’t respond. So I called his mom.