'AITA for telling my sister she's banned from bringing homemade food to Thanksgiving?' AITA? UPDATED

Every year, our family does a big Thanksgiving dinner, and we all typically bring a dish or two. My sister, who’s a lovely person in every other way, insists on cooking something homemade every time. The issue? She’s…not a great cook. And I don’t mean just “not great”—I mean she has somehow managed to turn classic dishes into borderline inedible creations.
For context, last Thanksgiving, she showed up with her “special recipe” stuffing that was over-seasoned with random spices like cinnamon and cardamom. It was dry, and the flavors were confusing and totally off for stuffing. Only one person took a small bite, and the rest went untouched.
Another year, she brought a green bean casserole that had some kind of strange, chewy texture—she later admitted she used coconut milk and almond flour “to experiment.” No one wanted seconds of that, either.
This year, I’m hosting Thanksgiving. Since I’m responsible for putting it all together, I wanted to keep the menu consistent so that people could actually enjoy a cohesive meal. I thought I’d avoid drama by asking her to bring non-food items instead—like wine, soda, or even some flowers.
I explained to her (very kindly, I thought) that I just wanted to make things easy and streamlined, and I’d handle the main dishes. But she didn’t take it well. She got offended and told me I was being “controlling” and “shutting her out” of the family gathering.
She then accused me of making her feel inadequate and said that Thanksgiving is about everyone contributing, not me deciding what’s “acceptable.” I told her that everyone appreciates her effort, but that she could contribute in other ways and still be part of it. She doubled down and said she’s bringing her “famous” green bean casserole whether I like it or not.
Now, my mom and a couple of other family members have chimed in, saying I should just let her bring whatever she wants because “it’s Thanksgiving” and “it’s the thought that counts.” They’re acting like I’m committing some huge offense by wanting the food to be enjoyable for everyone and not have random experimental dishes that no one will eat.
But I feel like I’m just trying to keep the meal enjoyable and, frankly, edible. I don’t think it’s wrong to want guests to actually enjoy the food, especially since I’m putting in a lot of effort to host. Am I really being unreasonable here? AITA?
Alright, well, things have escalated fast. Thanks to everyone who offered advice—I tried to compromise, but it’s already turning into a whole thing, and Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away.
After our last conversation, my sister was being pretty cagey about what she planned to make, so I reached out to my mom, hoping she could help smooth things over. Instead, she got defensive, saying I’m “overthinking” and that it’s just one dish. I told her I wasn’t sure it was just one dish anymore, especially after hearing about my sister’s grocery haul (including canned oysters and edible glitter).
Then my mom let slip that my sister has been “hard at work” on some “creative menu” she’s planning as her “Thanksgiving surprise.” Apparently, she’s been telling the family group chat (which I wasn’t included in, by the way) that I’m being “controlling” and that she wants to “expand everyone’s palate” with something “truly unique.”
To top it off, my cousin sent me a screenshot from the group chat where my sister said she’s bringing not one but three dishes to Thanksgiving now. She’s calling them her “Thanksgiving Trio Experience,” complete with their own place settings and little menu cards she’s designing. I’m officially panicking because I have no idea what she’s planning to serve, and from what I’ve heard, it’s not remotely traditional.
At this point, half the family thinks I’m overreacting, while the other half is texting me with things like, “Is she really bringing glittered sweet potatoes?” I feel stuck—if I try to control it any more, I’m the bad guy, but if I don’t, Thanksgiving might turn into a tasting event for my sister’s avant-garde cooking.
So yeah, Thanksgiving is weeks away, and it’s already become a family spectacle. I don’t know whether to brace myself or just preemptively order pizza.
Rowana133 said:
Just let her bring the green bean casserole and make an actually edible one as backup. It's not worth it to die on this hill.
sarahjustme said:
Why do you care? It sounds like the "control" issue might be a long standing issue, Thanksgiving isn't the time to have a show down.
Kristmaus said:
Soft YTA. She enjoys cooking, brings her meal, and for what you have written, doesn't throw a tantrum if nobody eats her dish... so what's the main issue you have with her food? It looks like you are A BIT controlling, for the words you use ("cohesive meal", "consistent menu", "enjoyable"... since when a badly cooked dish ruins an entire meal if nobody is being forced to eat it?)
Impressive-Arm2563 said:
A soft YTA. Just let her bring what she wants. It’s not hurting you, you don’t have to eat it. It might even be fun to pretend it’s the best thing ever and throw some away when she isn’t looking, to make her feel good. It could be part of the traditional holiday experience.
No_Veterinarian1010 said:
YTA, no one cares about your “cohesive meal." She wants to contribute and seems to be really trying. Who is it hurting to have a dish on the table no one likes and isn’t being forced to eat?
Bridgybabe said:
YTA. Let her bring what she likes - just like everybody else. People will either eat it or not. Not your problem. Stop being so controlling.
Miserable_Fennel_492 said:
Yes, YTA. Who gives af if she brings something that nobody eats? It’s literally ONE dish. Your meal is not ruined. Let her take home her leftover food and call it a day.