'AITA for telling my sister she's not really the kind of mom she says/thinks she is?'

But then when someone actually seems to need that safe place...she's hiding in her bathroom and pretending she's not at home. I said that I guess she's not really the kind of mom she says she is.

She. Went. Mental. Screaming at me about how I don't know anything. Granted, Kimantha said that she'd be fine with it if the girl didn't "bully" Petal in school. I asked her what Annabell had done to bully Petal, and she said that occasionally Annabell doesn't sit with Petal at lunch and one time kicked mulch at her during recess.

To me, these didn't sound like bullying but like, typical playground conflicts...and frankly a pretty weak excuse and I told her so. Anyway, Kimantha isn't talking to me currently and keeps sending me hateful texts about not knowing anything about kids.