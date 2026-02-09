'AITA for telling my sister to stop mommyjacking every conversation and to let me talk about myself?'

My sister has 2 kids, 4 and 1. Ever since she got pregnant about 5 years ago, she pivots every conversation to pregnancy, breastfeeding, her kids, etc. We have a family group chat and it happens any time I try to text about something, no matter how important.
When people are responding to me, she brings up something about being a mother and everyone drops what I was saying and moves on to her. It’s been annoying me for a while. This has happened for pretty much any conversation that happens. It only doesn’t happen if she is asleep or not on her phone, so that’s not often.
She did it after I got engaged, when I was talking about my new job, when I am talking about my health, when I bought a house, etc. At the start of this week I found out intense restructuring is happening at the company I work at and my job situation is up in the air. I’ve obviously been very stressed about it and wanted to vent/get advice from family members who have been in the workforce longer than I have.
After no messages all day, I text the group chat. I sent a couple messages back and forth with a couple people in the group. Then my sister sends a picture of her baby talking about how he wants some milk. Conversations then turns to be about the baby and l just got really upset because it happened once again especially because I could tell by the lighting in the picture that it was taken hours earlier.
I privately texted her asking “for once can a conversation be about me without you mommyjacking it?” She told me I need to grow up and that not everything is about me. She apparently then called our mom to tell her about it and my mom told me I was an asshole to send that text and that I need to “lighten up."
I’m assuming word got around because now no one will respond to anything I say in the group chat. AITA for telling my sister to stop mommyjacking every conversation and to let me talk about my life?
square_top7308 wrote:
I think “mommyjacking” is my new favourite word to describe narcissistic new mothers! NTA.
OP responded:
If she did that kind of mommyjacking I’d be so supportive. I read this comment SO wrong. I know the reference. I just read it as she is a mom who gets jacked with big muscles. And the arms feel broken because she worked out so hard! Not the other Reddit story 😭 I feel shame because I know that lore!
historineheroine wrote:
NTA.
But I would leave the chat and not come back when they pull the surprise Pikachu.
OP responded:
If I don’t say anything for a few days they wonder where I am. Or if I don’t update them on something big in the chat and they find out later, they wonder why I didn’t tell them.
Living-Ear8015 wrote:
Why aren’t you contacting family members individually to seek advice / vent? You know your sister will hijack any conversation she is privy to, so if you want the focus to be you, you need to stop having these conversations in a group chat. ESH, because it’s tiring when people make their kids their entire personality.
OP responded:
It’s just kind of the nature of the group chat and our relationship with everyone in it. We all will vent or talk about things in the chat. But my sister only does it to me when I bring something up, not anyone else. I am the youngest so I wonder if she doesn’t do it to the others out of respect because they’re older than her. But for me, I’m younger so I don’t count.
Snoosprouts6437 wrote:
"I sent a couple messages back and forth with a couple people in the group."
So they did talk to you? How many messages are you hoping they keep on about you?
OP responded:
From the time I sent my message and my sister sent hers, it was less than 5 minutes. I sent a message, one person responded, I responded back, another member responded to my first message. I sent more message and right after that, my sister sent the text.
This-surround8854 wrote:
Time to find more people to talk to about stuff or just friends in general, your sister won't change and now her mom backs her up. I pretty much just wouldn't chat in there anymore about stuff and keep the notications off. I've been having a problem a lot like yours and the best answer for me was to just start ignoring all that shit that pisses you off and do something else to fix it.
OP responded:
If I don’t message the chat for a few days, I get questions about where I am. And if I have something big happen in my life and don’t tell them, they get upset I didn’t let them know.
I just can’t win 🙃
Miahthestormwolf wrote:
Bah. I had a girl in one of my college courses like that. I finally got fed up with every discussion assignment turning into her kids that I finally said, "Are you really so boring that the only thing you can think to talk about are the times you were too stupid to use protection? " I got in trouble with the professor, but it was worth it to shut her up.
background-interview wrote:
NTA. But I would just find your support in individuals and not the group as a whole. If you have a favourite aunt or a cousin who’s been through something similar or a conversation to your mom one-on-one. This gives your sister NO opportunity to hijack you and two, it’s less of an “into the void” kind of thing.
cherries2774 wrote:
NTA. That kind of behavior is 100% attention-seeking and deliberate and not an accident either. Also, I'm going to add that the family members aren't all that innocent either because they shouldn't just be immediately diverting to whatever the sister says when the moment isn't hers. They should be calling that behavior out.