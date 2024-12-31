'AITA for telling my sister that a pregnancy announcement doesn't count as a Christmas present?'

My (32M) family gets together every year for Christmas for a week or so at a popular vacation spot in our state. This has been a tradition since I was a kid, and every year we do a Secret Santa exchange - anyone over 18 is put into the pool, which helps cut down on expenses as you only need to purchase a present for one adult instead of all the siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, etc.
(Kids and teens under 18 would get individual presents, but the youngest is my sister who is 24f, so it hasn't come up for a while). My sister, 'Heather' (24f) is the one who had my name this year - she gave me a positive pregnancy test wrapped up to look like a DVD set of my favorite show.
I unwrapped it and congratulated her, but was curious about what happened to the DVDs - I thought maybe she had them set aside, since she had the packaging for the box set. She got mad and told me that her present to me and the family was the pregnancy, and that she didn't have the DVDs.
I told her that I was happy for her, but felt a little cheated - the Secret Santa presents are supposed to be either handmade or between $50 and $100, so they're usually high quality presents. Also, Heather didn't tell any of us that she was trying to get pregnant - she isn't married, and we don't love her boyfriend, so it was kind of mixed news anyways...
I get that she was trying to be cute, but AITA for expecting the DVDs/a real present? Her present from my aunt was a $100 gift card to a spa she loves, for reference. My parents think I should just be happy there will be a niece or nephew, but it still doesn't seem fair, and I just don't think a niece or nephew in six months counts as a secret santa present.
Ok_Stable7501 said:
Your gift is a stick she peed on? Eww. NTA.
Slim-Reaper2 said:
NTA, a “gift” like that is really only acceptable to her significant other. You deserved a real gift.
NefariousnessFresh24 said:
Congratulations - you won free babysitting duties for the next 14 to 16 years....As part of this exciting gift, you get to help feed the baby, change the baby, take care of the baby when she needs to go to the spa.
You get to spend time and money because your sister decided that protection was for suckers...And well, the gift might actually be "handmade", if she got her bf to turkey baster it...NTA, your sis is an idiot.
dancingqueen_420 said:
NTA. Personally I would’ve been pissed. Like I get that she’s excited about it but her pregnancy is most certainly not a gift to you. Even the DVD’s would be a stupid present if the limit is $50-100. She cheaped out and you have every right to be upset.
anils90s said:
NTA. She shouldn't have agreed to take part in the secret santa if she couldn't afford it. Taking part means she accepts the budget. The pregnancy reveal should have been an extra alongside it but not instead of.
SurroundMiserable262 said:
NTA. Your sister is out of line and owes you a present. If she hasn't corrected it by her birthday...get her a dvd box of her favourite tv show and put in a baby grow that has the picture of your face on it. Maybe be super petty and include a small vial of apple juice and when she questions it just say yeah I thought it was a bit weird give me a pee soaked stick too.
If she still doesn't correct it from now on she no longer exists as an independent identity from her baby. Birthday just get her stuff for her kids. It'll infuriate her. But what I don't see the problem she made my present all about the baby. I'm following her lead and making all presents about the baby.