"AITA for telling my sister that a pregnancy announcement doesn't count as a Christmas present?"

My (32M) family gets together every year for Christmas for a week or so at a popular vacation spot in our state. This has been a tradition since I was a kid, and every year we do a Secret Santa exchange - anyone over 18 is put into the pool, which helps cut down on expenses as you only need to purchase a present for one adult instead of all the siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, etc.

(Kids and teens under 18 would get individual presents, but the youngest is my sister who is 24f, so it hasn't come up for a while). My sister, 'Heather' (24f) is the one who had my name this year - she gave me a positive pregnancy test wrapped up to look like a DVD set of my favorite show.