'AITA for telling my sister to just suck it up and wear the bridesmaid dress our cousin chose?' (Picture Included)

But her argument basically boils down to the dress being ugly in her opinion and not her style. I don’t know how we would confront Christie with this without insulting her taste and potentially hurting her feelings.

The wedding is still 8 months away, so if I’m the asshole here and should try to change Christie’s mind on behalf of my sister, now is the time to do it before everyone has bought the dresses and gotten alterations. But I would rather just avoid the drama.

EDIT: since a couple people asked to see the dress I will try to add the link to it. dress

EDIT 2: Hi, I really appreciate everyone weighing in! It’s nice to see that the dress is equally divisive among you all as it was between my sister and I.