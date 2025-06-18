'AITA for telling my sister’s boyfriend that she’s married?' UPDATED

A while after my post, my dad called me and was very happy. He told me that my sister needed time and things were hard for her because she was divorcing Paul. Sure, Jan. Again, my dad wanted me to come home, and I said no. It was a hard conversation.

My dad has always been so logical in the past, my rock when things seemed crazy. As we spoke, I realized that he could no longer be that for me anymore. It really hurt. I still love my dad, but the reality was just so disappointing.

Once I got off the phone with my dad I waited until my step mother was at work to call her find out what really happened. It turned out that after I sent my message to my married sister’s boyfriend, he contacted her and asked what was going on.