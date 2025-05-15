'AITA for telling my sister's husband that babies are disgusting?' 'I have 4 cats.'

I have 4 cats that are basically my babies. They are clean, friendly and I keep my house nice and clean. I have had them for years. My sister (32F) married and with a months old baby so we have lost touch a bit, I invited her over for dinner with her husband and baby, but husband remembered the cats and said " those cats are going to be a problem."
I asked him why, and he said it's disgusting and unhealthy for the baby and he didn't want to be in a house where they were running loose. I offered to have them in a separate room just for dinner. He said even that wasn't enough, that he wouldn't feel "comfortable" or "safe" knowing they were around and that their hair could be all over the place.
He said if I really cared about my sister, I would consider giving them away I got a little upset and told him I wasn't going to give them away and if so they were never going to come to my house, but what could I go to theirs, he said no, he was thinking about it and I must be covered in germs because my clothes and environment is full of them.
I got mad and told him that if it was germs that his house was even dirtier because babies are disgusting. My sister just told me to give them away so we can see each other. Am I an idiot for telling my sister's husband that babies are gross too or does the answer justify the anger of the moment?
Dhole_Otters_Redwall said:
NTA but be careful. He’s an idiot. Plain as that. Just as you said your cats are clean and friendly, and the house is clean. If he thinks coming over for dinner and even putting the cats in a different room isn’t enough, then there’s something wrong with him.
Even worse is suggesting you give the cats away, that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, especially since they’re clearly clean and well behaved. Your sister agreeing is also annoying and you probably should talk with her. That’s a really dumb solution to a small problem (putting them in a different room is a perfectly fine solution).
I only said be careful because if you stoop to his level and start insulting the babies too much, then you’ll make things worse. You’re good for now though OP!
growsonwalls said:
NTA but your sister seems to be suffering from some post-partum anxiety. This kind of irrational paranoia is actually very common.
wanderingstorm said:
NTA. "We're coming for a visit, get rid of your pets permanently." Absolutely not. I'd toss the sister and her husband. I don't someone in my life who thinks even suggesting something like that is okay.
Fizl99 said:
ESH - neither the cats or the baby are disgusting.
ButItSaysOnline said:
NTA. Your sister should consider giving him away.
Moriarty1953 said:
NTA. Don't give in. They are both crazy. If I were you I'd just say "your loss" and refuse to discuss the matter further. Btw, babies are kind of disgusting.