"AITA for telling my sister's husband that babies are disgusting?"

I have 4 cats that are basically my babies. They are clean, friendly and I keep my house nice and clean. I have had them for years. My sister (32F) married and with a months old baby so we have lost touch a bit, I invited her over for dinner with her husband and baby, but husband remembered the cats and said " those cats are going to be a problem."

I asked him why, and he said it's disgusting and unhealthy for the baby and he didn't want to be in a house where they were running loose. I offered to have them in a separate room just for dinner. He said even that wasn't enough, that he wouldn't feel "comfortable" or "safe" knowing they were around and that their hair could be all over the place.