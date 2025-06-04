'AITA for telling my six-year-old nephew he is not special?' 'He is an only child.'

"AITA for telling my six-year-old nephew he is not special, after he told me he can do and get what he wants because everyone calls him special?"

For context he is the first and only grandchild so far, and probably will be the only grandchild unless my sister has more kids. Yes, he is an only child and everyone spoils him rotten. I don't have much engagement with them since I live in a different state.

I recently went to visit my family, one weekend was supposed to go with my sister and my nephew to indoor playground/arcade but something came up on her end so I offered to take my nephew since we did plan to make a day of it. She agreed, and overall it was a lot of fun. He was fine the entire day, did not fuss or anything.