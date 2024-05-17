"AITA for telling someone it was her fault she lost her diamond engagement ring at the gym?"

AITA? My sister in law went to the gym. She took off her diamond engagement ring while on the stairmaster machine, put it in a cup holder. She went to the locker room to change after she finished and realized she left her ring in the cup holder of stairmaster machine. She ran back to the machine, and it was gone.

Someone took the diamond ring. Her husband paid over $10,000+ for it. She says she was "robbed" and is playing the helpless victim. I probably shouldn't have said this, but I said "why would you wear a diamond ring to the gym? You know you have to take it off to workout."