'AITA for telling my son's birth mom that she's more like a sister?'

I emphasized that she didn't forget him but she had to go away to work on herself. I asked how'd he feel about talking with her and he said he was open to it. They have a good relationship and spend time together. He's met her husband. It's been a good thing to know his bio family.

Ethan is starting 6th grade and he has to pick an elective class. There has been arguments about what that class will be. Anyways, he told Beth about it and she messed up by getting involved with the matter. She said what's the big deal about his doing yearbook. He should do what he wants to do. It's his class.