'AITA for telling my soon-to-be wife her wedding request is ridiculous and I will not budge on it?'

EntireRaise89

NTA. That's an INSANE number of attendants. If you're getting married in a church, maybe call them up and ask if there are restrictions on the number of attendants in a wedding.

That could solve the problem for you. Or find other roles for these people to play if she insists they participate in your wedding i.e. readers, ushers, etc. There has got to be a compromise between 0 and 17 bridesmaids!

IronyHurts

NTA. That is insane. If everyone she's ever been friends with gets to be a bridesmaid, then nobody is really a bridesmaid. It loses all of the shine.

Shitsuri

"Also, that would mean I need that many groomsman."

It doesn't actually mean this. Bridesmaids can escort each other down the aisle and stand/sit stand in whatever arrangement makes sense.