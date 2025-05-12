'AITA for telling my spouse I needed 30 mins alone?' 'I had failed at my ONE task.'

Here's what people had to say about this one:

Miserable_Ebbntide said:

NTA. She lives there so you aren't hosting her, so I'm confused on her anger. Being alone (even with your parents you are still the only parent there) taking care of two kids, especially young ones is hard.

When I get back from being away or my partner does we both give the other person time alone when we get back so they can reset like we were able to even if it's just a short period of time. You do need to say no to guests if that is an issue. I don't think anyone is the ahole here but everyone needs to communicate better.

Longjumping_Mood9835 said: