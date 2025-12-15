'AITA for telling my stay-at-home wife to get a job when she felt poor?'

So my wife and I are in our late 30s, we've been married for 13 years and she's been a stay-at-home mom that whole time other than doing a short grubhub gig for a few months. She made the decision of being a stay-at-home mom because she "wanted to spend time with the kids and not miss anything" even though when dating she said she wanted to work, and I expressed wanting to be a dual-income household.

One child is mine biologically, the eldest is not. They are 14 and 11. Yesterday, my wife went to the mall shopping and when she came back she said "you should've seen all those people with a lot of bags spending $800+ and here I was spending only $100, I felt poor" I told her "well if you feel poor maybe it's time for you to get a job" she went silent and walked away.