'AITA for telling my step mother she can’t bring her own wine to my wedding?'

She then asked if she could bring her own. I told her I would have no idea if she just stuck some in her purse - but she said she was thinking about bringing a cooler with a few bottles.

I told her that it was a pretty nice venue and she’d feel uncomfortable doing so - would she do this for my cousin's wedding (which was super nice) we went to a few months ago? She totally came unglued and stomped off.

I was totally calm throughout and really think I was as calm as I typed out here. That said, what she said, in my opinion, really reads to me that she thinks my wedding is going to be cheap and her friends are very well off and won’t want to drink the crap wine we’re serving.