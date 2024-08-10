"AITA for telling my child's step-mother to grow up and stop asking a teenager for support?"

ScaredJob9198

I (39F) have two children, Kimmy, (14F) and (9M) and share custody with their father, Dave. Kimmy is starting high school soon and her school sent a list of their extracurriculars.

I want my children to be academically inclined and join clubs to meet people. I told Kimmy to pick some clubs, and as of right now she picked out 10 (which we are definitely going to shorten down).

Kimmy sent a list of clubs to her father so he could help her. He didn't respond and instead, I got a call from Dave's wife, Amy, a little later. Amy asked me if Kimmy was really going to join all of those clubs, and I said not all but probably some of them.