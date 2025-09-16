'AITA for telling my stepmother I don't care about her comfort or her feeling like she's home?'

I told him nobody cared if I wanted her there or if I was comfortable. He told me mom wasn't being erased and it was making space for the new love in our lives. I told him he might love her but I didn't.

I complained when she could hear too and when she was saying she wanted them hidden or out of the house I said that wasn't fair and she was my mom but she ignored me.

Once she was settled in ,stepwitch was all about trying to make us close and she acted like she was my mom and my best friend. I ignored her or would be rude to her and I got in trouble for that a lot.