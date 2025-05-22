'AITA for telling my stepsister if I was her real mom I'd be so disgusted that she replaced me?'

And I'd be happy if my stepsister's dad focused on his own kids and left me alone. My relationship with my stepfather is okay for the most part. It hurts him that I can't accept him the way his daughter accepted my mom. But we don't fight. Not like me and my stepsister do.

My stepsister has always said she doesn't understand why I want to ruin our family. She's called me heartless more times than I could count up. When we were 13 she was grounded for a month for telling me if I was so dead inside that I couldn't love our family then I should just go be with my dad. She said it to me again last year. I didn't tell my mom about it or my stepfather. I didn't see the point.