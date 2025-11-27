'AITA for telling my Thanksgiving houseguest to stay in their role?'

Every year for the holidays my cousin comes to stay with me for a week. Three years ago she began dating this woman who I will call Peggy. This Thanksgiving will count Peggy being an extended stay guest in my home maybe five times. They are here this week for Thanksgiving.

Each time Peggy stays at my house she is pleasant and usually brings a gift but she does the following things that annoy me to no end:

1) She thinks she is being helpful but rearranges my kitchen. When she leaves I can't find anything.