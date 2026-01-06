'AITA for telling the truth about my sister?'

She was able to get real help and is a completely different person after that, and growing up some. I don't have the same mental health issues, but I was also sometimes awful as a 19-23-year-old. Frankly, its just kind of part of the deal of growing up and maturing. We make mistakes and sometimes behave badly.

I would caution you though, even if you are saying things that are true theres a good chance it will look bad on you for saying those things. Especially if you arent saying them with compassion. If all you ever have to say about your sister is negative, thats just gonna look bad on you in the long run.