'AITA for telling the woman I gave birth to that I don’t regret giving her up?'

She seemed nice, she said she had a great life and that she was happy. She asked why I gave her up and if I ever thought about her. I told her the truth, that I just didn’t want kids and that she crossed my mind now and again but not too often.

She asked if I wished I had kept her and I told her the truth. I tried to be nice by saying I couldn’t have given her a nearly as good of a life and that I didn’t regret it because again, I didn’t want to be a mother.

She got a bit upset after that and she cut the meeting short and I haven’t heard from her since then, except for a message from her dad saying thanks for meeting with her.