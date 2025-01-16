'AITA for telling the truth about my engagement?' 'I didn’t want to lie.' AITA? UPDATED

She was shocked as we are one of those couples who are always happy. I said that we are happy, but the marriage thing was just a big fear for Jack and that’s just how life is sometimes. But I’m grateful for what we have now. My sister seemed to take it well but I can tell it’s made her see Jack a bit differently. And for the rest of the party she was a bit more reserved than usual.

Jack noticed and asked what was up but I waited until we were back home to explain. He was pretty upset, and said that I shouldn’t have said anything. I said I was sorry and that I was a little tipsy and that I didn’t want to lie in case she was maybe going through a similar situation.