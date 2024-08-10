'AITA for telling the truth about how the bride looks?' + PICTURE OF CONTACT LENSES

hey! you are totally right, I probably should have phrased it different. I should have added this into my original post, but the reason I asked immediately is because it was a small wedding, they wanted to post pictures that night itself.

And she wanted me to post it as well due to my follower count (they are hoping to get featured in a magazine of some sort as they had a gorgeous wedding). My relatives are very harsh and I didn't want her to get hurt further, but I also didn't want to edit it without her consent.

v_a_n_d_e_l_a_y

YTA. Giving her advice pre-wedding was okay There was absolutely no reason to show them pictures or give them advice or ask about editing ON THE WEDDING DAY.