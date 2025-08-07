"AITA for telling my wife that being a stay-at-home mom to teens isn't a full-time job?"

My wife (37F) and I (37M) have been married for 15 years. We have two kids who are now 14 and 12 (the eldest isn't mine), both in school from 7:30-3pm, the bus picks them up from the front of our house and drops them off. Sometimes they'll have afterschool activities and stay until 5pm and I'll go pick them up after i get out of work on those days.

They're becoming more independent now, and I had a discussion with my wife about how she could get a job (she's never had one besides being a stay-at-home mom) now that the kids are older and I'm retiring from my 20-year military career and could stay home and be a stay-at-home dad now.