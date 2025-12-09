'AITA for telling my wife when I came home from combat duty that all I wanted is a quiet time?'

She said in a joking-not-joking tone that she thought the thing I missed the most was her (which is actually true, TBH) and looked disappointed. We never spoke about this event again, but every now and than I remember it and feel like a shitty husband. Some relevant details: We don't have kids so it's just us. I love her very much and really missed her.

We are a modern couple: we both work 50~ hours a week, and separates all the households chores and errands between us equally. This means that when I'm not around for over a month she needs to deal with all the things alone and her intensive job, but when she went to business trips I always tried to clean everything in the last days so she will come to a clean house with a homemade meal.