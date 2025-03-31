'AITA for telling my wife she can’t cook?' 'I wouldn’t care so much if it was just me.'

The thing is, I wouldn’t care so much if it was just me, but she always wants to cook for our friends. She really prides herself on her cooking and wants to make everything herself. I just trail behind her, trying to make sure it’s all edible, but there’s usually a few dishes that end up drastically over salted or undercooked.

Our friends will politely eat, but I noticed they’ve been coming to fewer and fewer invitations for dinner. Things all came to a head the other night when she went to put some chicken in the oven as I was hopping in the shower. When I came out, she had pulled the chicken out and said dinner was ready.