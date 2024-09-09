'AITA for telling my wife her decision to become a SAHM is making me lose attraction and respect for her?'

Having kids is going to change your lifestyle, regardless of who is working. Have an honest discussion about this. And do the math on the likely financial impact. Child care is a huge expense. Not having to pay it is a plus.

Not having work related commute, wardrobe, lunch expenses is a savings. Will she cook and clean and possibly eliminate expenses around takeout meals and cleaning service (if you had one)?

Can you scale back to one vehicle and eliminate the cost of the second? You will probably need to make some adjustments, but from a financial standpoint, things might not be as bleak as you think. A bigger piece is will she be happy with the decision? Will she want to go back to work when the kids go to school?