'AITA for telling my wife I want us to stop paying for her mother's medication?'

"AITA for telling my wife I don't want to help with her mother's medication?"

My wife, stay at home mom, (F34) and I (M30) have been paying for my MIL's medication maintenance for more than 5 years now. Based on recent events and discoveries, I told her that I want to stop any support.

-My wife was a widow. She was married to a really old guy. She got married at 18 years old. I recently discovered that my in laws pushed her to marry the guy for money so they can pay their loans. She was young then and had no choice. I never thought of my wife as a gold digger since she worked for herself and never depended on the guy's money.

Even after he died, my wife decided to not get a single cent and let his children have 100% of the guys money and properties. My in laws just pushed her so they can get their loans paid.