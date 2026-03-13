'AITA for telling my wife I don’t want her mom to have her location?'

NAH. Mom is the ahole. You and your wife are victims of her aholery. Don't try to win the mom war in one salvo, just doesn't work like that. But you can get a great victory if you point out just how unreasonable and absurd it was for her to not only show up but tell other people.

What if your wife was just with a co-worker? Why is your mom checking your location randomly? The mom wins if you let this become a wedge btw you and your wife. Thats what she wants. Question: did you get a phone call from Mom? Cause if Wife doesn't pick up, shouldn't the first call be to you if Mom thinks Wife is in hospital?

Outside_Holiday_9997 said: