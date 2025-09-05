'AITA for telling my wife SHE has to tell the kids that we canceled our family beach vacation?'

Our 2 boys (8 and 9) have been excited to go to the beach all summer. We couldn't afford most nice ish Airbnbs in July but they were way more affordable in October for Fall Break. I surprised everyone with a booking with a nice indoor pool and right on the beach and it was affordable.
My kids have saved up money to buy things while they are there. My wife never seemed really excited to go anyways, but I love the beach and so do the kids. She is a homebody and just woke rather save the money and do something local. But she was okay with going it seemed like. Even buying some beach toys weeks ago.
Well all was good and dandy and suddenly my wife says a few days ago "today is last day to cancel for 100% refund." I said, oh yeah that's true. And then paused. And realized she had already made up in her mind that is what she wanted to do. She had an alarm on her phone to go off for that day.
So she asked me what I wanted to do. I said I still want to go. Everyone is excited... but because I'd rather keep the peace and "happy wife happy life," I just canceled it anyway. She acted like it was no big deal and went about her day. And the kids don't know we aren't going, but I'm making her tell them.
But AITA for being mad about it and telling her she has to tell them? What would you have done? I feel like I lost my soul a little bit. But maybe I'm putting way too much happiness stock into a vacation that I really just thought I needed...
NurseNancyNJ said:
YTA for canceling the trip. You are punishing your children bc your wife is selfish. They will remember this.
Fragrant_Spray said:
Life is always more difficult for someone who lets others walk all over them. Also, be honest with yourself. If you didn’t stand up to your wife over the trip, you won’t actually stand up to her over telling the kids. Just so you know, she’s going to tell the kids that canceling the trip was YOUR idea. ESH.
NomaJayne said:
YTA for surprising your wife with a vacation you knew she wouldn't be thrilled with. YTA for getting the kids hopes up and they have excitedly planned for this trip. YTA for cancelling and not just taking them yourself. Your wife is the AH for letting you get the kids hyped when she knew all along that she wanted to cancel. You are both crappy parents to your kids.
No-Bake-5758 said:
NTA. If your wife was so concerned about not going, she should have just talked to you about that. Suddenly bombing the decision on you and your kids is a bad move.
Aromatic-Piglet-9987 said:
ESH. Your wife clearly sucks for getting their hopes up when she knew she wanted to cancel, but you suck for caving to her immediately. You didn't even suggest taking the kids on your own. Poor kids.
Amadan81 said:
Yta, but not for making her tell the kids. You're just an ahole for being such a walkover. If that was me, I would have told her not to come if she didn't want to. Let her be upset, not my kids. YTA. (The s is for spineless).
DifficultyFuture661 said:
ESH. Ya'll need to learn to communicate with each other. Not even communicate better...but just like...any communication would be an improvement.