"AITA for telling my wife she has to tell the kids that we canceled our family beach vacation?"

Our 2 boys (8 and 9) have been excited to go to the beach all summer. We couldn't afford most nice ish Airbnbs in July but they were way more affordable in October for Fall Break. I surprised everyone with a booking with a nice indoor pool and right on the beach and it was affordable.

My kids have saved up money to buy things while they are there. My wife never seemed really excited to go anyways, but I love the beach and so do the kids. She is a homebody and just woke rather save the money and do something local. But she was okay with going it seemed like. Even buying some beach toys weeks ago.