"AITA For Telling My Wife That Her Wanting a Biological Baby so Badly Is Illogical?"

Practical-Buy9804

38M. Have been married to my wife (37F) for 8 years. I love her, and our life together is overall great, but we've had a lot of challenges. My wife has miscarried four times and hasn't been pregnant for over two years. We both have fertility issues, and have tried almost everything (including artificial insemination) to get pregnant. Last week, our doctor asked if we'd consider IVF.

We have the financial resources to do it if it's something we both want, so that isn't the issue. My wife and I talked about it, and she really wants to try. I, on the other hand, feel uneasy about it for two reasons.