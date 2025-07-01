"AITA for telling my wife I don’t want anymore kids?"

Me (31M) and my wife (28F) have 3 kids together, 2 boys and 1 girl. About 1 year ago after our last child was born, we discussed if we wanted anymore kids. We both agreed on no more kids because having another child when we already have 3 children is enough for us.

Okay, so last night my wife started going on and on about wanting another baby, showing me baby Tiktok’s, and nursery photos. I reminded her about the fact that we already agreed on having no more kids.

And, even if I did want another baby it wouldn’t work out money wise because our 2 boys already play sports and we are planning on putting our little girl in a sport also. (if you know, you know sports ain’t cheap 😂😂😂)