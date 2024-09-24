'AITA for telling my wife I’m not as excited about the pregnancy?' 'We didn’t decide this together.'

"AITA for telling my wife I’m not as excited about the pregnancy since she stopped taking birth control without telling me?"

So, here’s the deal. My wife (31F) and I (30M) have been married for three years, and the plan was to wait a bit longer before having kids. We were enjoying our time together, focused on work, and doing the whole “travel while we can” thing. Kids were on the horizon, just not yet.

Well, a couple of months ago, she told me she was pregnant. I was surprised—happy for her, but definitely surprised. When I asked her how it happened, she confessed that she’d gone off birth control without mentioning it because she “felt ready” and thought I’d be fine with it once the baby was on the way.