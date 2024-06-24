'AITA for telling my wife I’m not in love with her anymore because she destroyed my self confidence a couple of years ago?'

She has explained that that is just not what love is, and it has opened my eyes. My wife gained a lot of weight after giving birth to our children, but I still loved her and found her attractive when she gained weight, and I probably loved her even more then.

My co worker made me realize that my wife was not someone I want to be with when I’m older, when I have grey hair, when I have wrinkles etc. Last night, my wife initiated intimacy, and I again rejected it.

I then told her I wanted to talk to her about something I was feeling. I just bluntly told her I was no longer in love with her. My wife was shocked, and she started crying and instantly left the room. The whole thing made me feel really guilty, seeing her cry like that.