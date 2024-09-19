'AITA for telling my wife my job is more important than hers?' 'She ended up not going to work.'

Background: We have 3 cars. My wife decides to let my stepson take her car and use it until he can afford his own (he moved out, his job is 40 minutes away, and has no car. not sure what his plan was but that's not the point of this thread). We're still paying insurance and car note for this car.
The other car is technically my stepdaughter's, but we've been paying the insurance the past 2 years, and the car note these past 9 months. I have my own car that is 18 years old, and that I paid off 13 years ago. Way before we got married. But still runs like a champ.
My wife has a part time job that pays $12/hr. And she only works 3 days a week, mostly in the evening. Well, they scheduled her to work one morning so she tells me "I'm dropping you off in the morning because I work too, and I can pick you up after I get off."
I respond "why not take one of the other cars?" And she gets mad and says "that's my daughter's car, she gets to decide who drives it and my son needs a car to get to work too." (Paraphrasing).
So I tell "well, my job is more important and I work too hard to not have the privilege of driving my car. Take 1 of the other cars." In the end, she ended up not going to work.
bored-panda55 said:
So the OP has an 18yr old car but it is paying for two new cars for his step kids? Man my parents always got the new cars. We got the hand-me-downs. NTA.
Sweet_Vanilla46 said:
NTA. You are paying for 3 cars, if someone is going to be going without a car, it shouldn’t be you.
RSTA30 said:
NTA. She gave her car away. She has no right to steal yours to replace it.
RavenBlueEyes84 said:
NTA and stop paying the car note and insurance on them vehicles...if they have jobs they can pay for their own cars.
Catwomaninred said:
NTA you are paying for 3 cars (I know one is already paid and you had it before meeting your wife), she had one for her she gave it to her son, the other is for her daughter, so what? Do you have the right to have something or what? It's her problem she gave all the other cars to her children. The audacity.
Any-Split3724 said:
NTA, but your wife seems to have a bit of a sense of entitlement here.