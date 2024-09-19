'AITA for telling my wife my job is more important than hers?' 'She ended up not going to work.'

"AITA for telling my wife my job is more important than hers?"

Background: We have 3 cars. My wife decides to let my stepson take her car and use it until he can afford his own (he moved out, his job is 40 minutes away, and has no car. not sure what his plan was but that's not the point of this thread). We're still paying insurance and car note for this car.

The other car is technically my stepdaughter's, but we've been paying the insurance the past 2 years, and the car note these past 9 months. I have my own car that is 18 years old, and that I paid off 13 years ago. Way before we got married. But still runs like a champ.