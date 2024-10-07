"AITA for telling my wife that my life would be better without her?"

Informal-Animal-7891

My wife (Anne) and I have been married for 13 years. I am 43, and she is 46. We do not have children. When we first began dating, nobody could make me happy like Anne.

She always seemed to know exactly the right thing to say to me when I was down. But over the past decade or so, she has really started to show her true colors, and a lot of what her ex husband said to me about her has begun to make more sense.

For example, I have a very high-stress job. People bring me problems, and I fix those problems. But when I get home, 9 times out of 10, Anne just has more problems to throw onto my plate.