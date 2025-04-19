'AITA for telling my wife not to come to my ex-wife's funeral to support my daughter because my daughter doesn't want her there?'

Now my ex-wife is dead and my daughter's grieving. My daughter has stated clearly she does not want my wife or my son (3.5) there. My wife wants to go to the funeral. She said my daughter will always remember her not being there for her and keeping her brother away from supporting her if we listen.

She said at the very least she must be there. That maybe our son is too young. But as her stepmom if she doesn't show up and show she loves her things will never get better.

My daughter screamed at the top of her lungs yesterday because she heard my wife say she wants to come and support my daughter. My daughter stated it very aggressively and in a state of raw grief that my wife will not be a comfort because she hated her mom and nobody wants her there.