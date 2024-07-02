Wife insists it's 'weird' and 'looks wrong' that he is walking his niece down the aisle. AITA? + Update

"AITA for telling my wife there’s nothing weird about me giving away my niece at her wedding, and that my wife has no say it at all?"

GladResorts

My niece (26F) has her wedding in a month, and she wants me to give her away at her wedding. Her father passed away when she was really young, and I felt a moral obligation to help my sister and her daughter, because my sister too helped me a lot growing up.

I knew I had an obligation to my wife and children primarily, but that didn’t mean I couldn’t help out my sister and her daughter too. Since they lived just 10 minutes from us, I tried to be as physically active as possible in my niece’s life when she growing up.