"AITA for telling my wife she is not worthy of what she’s asking for, as her 'push present?'"

I thought she was joking, and I pressed her if she was actually serious, she got very annoyed that I thought she was joking and probably imitating the entitled woman on the reel and she flatly said that she expects a real push present.

I said that her gift is the gift of parenthood and the realised outcome of a healthy baby. And materially speaking, I’ll probably gift her a Mother’s Day card, a day out or some jewellery she wants (total under 700 dollars), but nothing more. I said if she really wants an extra car, it’ll be “OUR” car, not just hers.