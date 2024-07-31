'AITA for telling my wife she needs to step it up as a mom for our six month old.'

Her sister would initially come over maybe once or twice a week, but that radically changed into every single day. Sometimes I would get home and my wife’s sister would still be there helping her with the baby. I gently asked if everything was okay to which my wife dismissed as her just needing help.

My wife’s sister on the other hand, pulled me to the side one time and told me that my wife was having a hard time being around the baby, especially when she needs a diaper change, was throwing up and all the other little messy things babies do. I brushed it off as something that she would get over. (This is about three months after my wife gave birth)